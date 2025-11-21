Business Today
Global Bond Yields Trigger Crypto Selloff, Can Bitcoin Hold Key Levels?

  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 21, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

 

Bitcoin has corrected nearly 33% from its recent record high of around $124,000 to about $85,000, raising the big question - is the worst over, or is more pain ahead? Our guest Kunal Shah believes the cryptocurrency market is currently in a liquidation phase, driven by global macro stress and a strong shift toward safe-haven assets like the US dollar and government bonds. Rising yields - Japan’s 10-year near 1.8% and US yields climbing - have pulled liquidity away from risk assets, including crypto. According to Shah, Bitcoin may retest crucial support levels near $77,000–$76,000, close to its April low of $75,950, before stabilizing. In today’s discussion, we break down key levels, global triggers, and what investors should monitor next.

