Global Oil Battle: US Pressure Mounts On India’s Russia Crude Buys | Narendra Taneja

As tensions escalate over India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, the United States has slapped additional 25% tariffs on Indian oil imports, taking the total to 50%. Washington alleges India’s Russian oil buys are funding the Ukraine war, while New Delhi continues strategic energy partnerships with Moscow. With PM Modi set to visit China, and Putin scheduled to visit India later this year, the geopolitical oil chessboard is heating up. Energy expert Narendra Taneja joins anchor Shailender Bhatnagar to decode the numbers, the diplomacy, and the stakes for India’s economy.