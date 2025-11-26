Global Optimism Fuels Market Rally; Bank Nifty Sets New Record, MidCap & SmallCap Gain

In this market-focused conversation on Business Studio Television, the host sits down with veteran investor Mr. Sanjay Sinha, founder of Citrus Advisors, to explore the evolving mood on Dalal Street. With over three decades of experience across UTI, SBI Mutual Fund, and Citrus Advisors, Mr. Sinha shares his outlook on market sentiment, sectoral trends, and the forces driving India’s bullish undertone. The discussion spans financials, industrials, consumption, exports, currency dynamics, and the expected impact of global developments. He also reflects on valuations, mid-cap resilience, and the road ahead for the Nifty and Sensex as India moves toward 2026. A grounded, insightful interview for anyone tracking India’s investment landscape.