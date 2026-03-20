GLP-1 Market In India: From ₹100 Cr To $1 Billion Opportunity

India’s GLP-1 weight loss and diabetes drug market is at an inflection point. Currently valued at around ₹100 crore per month, experts believe it could double quickly and even evolve into a billion-dollar opportunity over time. With nearly 50 brands entering the market and prices expected to settle between ₹3,000 - ₹5,000 per month, competition will be intense. While affordability remains a barrier for mass adoption, falling prices could unlock significant demand, especially in urban and affluent segments initially. Challenges like injectable delivery, storage requirements, and out-of-pocket spending may limit early penetration. However, with rising obesity and diabetes cases, this segment is poised for rapid expansion, making it one of the most exciting growth stories in Indian pharma.