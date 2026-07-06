Godrej Consumer Preview: Can Strong Sales Offset Margin Pressure? Expert Explains

Godrej Consumer Products expects strong revenue growth in the June quarter, although elevated input costs continue to weigh on margins. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes margin pressure is likely to persist across the FMCG sector for another one or two quarters. However, companies that can sustain healthy revenue growth while protecting profitability are expected to outperform. He notes that easing commodity prices could support margin recovery from Q2 onward, making upcoming earnings especially important for investors. Watch the full analysis to understand Godrej Consumer's outlook and what it signals for the broader FMCG sector