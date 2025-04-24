Gold At Historic Highs: Jim Rogers Explains Why He’s Holding And Still Buying Bullion

Jim Rogers, founder of Rogers International Commodity Index and renowned author, reflects on the recent surge in gold prices exceeding $3,400 per ounce to a record high. Known for his long-standing investment in precious metals, Rogers discusses his continuous anticipation of such movements, having bought gold and silver for decades. He recounts purchasing gold in 1971 despite it being illegal for Americans at the time, a testament to his enduring bullish outlook on precious metals. Rogers emphasizes his steadfast approach, having never sold any of his gold or silver holdings, underscoring his enduring confidence in their value as safe-haven assets.