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Gold, Equity Or Debt: Where Should Investors Allocate Money In Today's Market Environment?

Gold, Equity Or Debt: Where Should Investors Allocate Money In Today's Market Environment?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 4:47 PM IST

Choosing the right asset allocation is crucial in a volatile market. Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, says his multi-asset strategy reduced exposure to gold and silver after strong gains in 2025 and shifted allocations back toward equities and fixed income in 2026. While commodities remain a long-term diversification tool, he believes equities now offer better return potential. The strategy combines equity, debt, and commodities in a single portfolio, providing diversification while retaining equity taxation benefits. It is designed for investors seeking a simple, balanced investment approach across multiple asset classes.

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