Gold Falls For 4th Straight Month As U.S.-Iran Tensions Fuel Inflation Concerns

Gold prices have logged their sharpest monthly decline since 2008, falling nearly 13% in June and around 30% from their all-time highs. Is this the correction investors have been waiting for, or could prices fall even further? In this special edition, Business Today TV's Sakshi Batra speaks with Navneet Damani, Head of Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, to decode the outlook for gold and silver. From key support levels and long-term price targets to investment strategies through ETFs, SIPs and physical gold, the discussion covers everything investors need to know. If you're planning to buy gold, invest in silver, or understand whether this is the right entry point, don't miss this comprehensive market analysis packed with actionable insights.