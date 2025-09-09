Gold Hits All-Time High In Futures | IT Index Rallies In The Market | Gold Vs Equity

The Indian stock markets witnessed a modestly positive start on Tuesday, with the Nifty trading higher and the IT index leading gains, driven by Infosys’ buyback announcement. Market expert Arun Kejriwal shares insights on the current sentiment, highlighting strong rallies in the auto sector, boosted by GST rate cuts, and consistent gains in gold financing companies like Mannapuram and Muthoot Finance. He discusses the impact of policy decisions, festive season demand, and global factors like the Trump tariffs on India’s growth outlook. Arun also touches upon potential opportunities in consumer durables, IPOs, and emerging sectors while advising caution until Q2 results provide clarity. Catch Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Arun Kejriwal analysing market trends, sectoral moves, and investment strategies.