Gold Hits Peak, Silver Gains, Equities Rally: Where Should You Put Your Money?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 9, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Markets closed higher on Tuesday, led by IT, pharma, and FMCG stocks amid hopes of a U.S. rate cut. Sensex gained 314 points to 81,101, while Nifty rose 95 points to 24,868. Infosys surged nearly 5%, lifting the Nifty IT index by 2.76%, while realty, PSU banks, and oil & gas lagged. MCX Gold hit a fresh record high, raising the big question for investors: Gold or Equity — where should you put your money? Watch experts Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head – Retail Research, HDFC Securities, and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder, SS WealthStreet, weigh in on this debate.

