Gold Is The Best Performing Metal Over 1-Yr Period. Are More Gains On Way?

In this episode of Business Today TV's "Top Stock" show, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar engages in an in-depth discussion with Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodity Research at SMC Global, to explore the recent surge in gold prices and its implications for investors. On Tuesday, March 18, gold prices soared to an unprecedented high of $3,012.05 per ounce, marking the second breach of the $3,000 threshold within a week. This remarkable rally is attributed to several factors, including a weakening US dollar, escalating geopolitical tensions—such as recent Israeli military actions in Gaza—and the implementation of new tariffs by President Donald Trump, which have heightened economic uncertainties and bolstered gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. The discussion delves into the future trajectory of gold and silver prices in 2025, considering the ongoing global economic landscape and central bank policies. Vandana Bharti provides expert insights on optimal timing and strategies for investing in gold, evaluating various avenues such as physical gold, gold ETFs, and mining stocks. She emphasizes the importance of aligning investment choices with individual financial goals and risk tolerance, especially in light of recent market dynamics. For a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing precious metal markets and tailored investment strategies, tune in to this enlightening episode of "Top Stock.