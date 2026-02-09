Gold Or Silver ETFs In Loss? Shweta Rajani Explains What Investors Should Do

Gold and silver ETFs have seen sharp volatility, leaving many investors worried after entering at higher levels. So what should you do if your precious metal investments are in the red? In this Market Commentary, Shweta Rajani, Head - Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth, breaks down the real role of gold and silver in a portfolio. She explains why silver is more volatile due to its industrial demand, why gold remains the preferred hedge, and why neither should replace equity for long-term wealth creation. Shweta advises patience amid current volatility, cautions against panic selling, and outlines when and how investors can consider shifting from silver to gold or equities. A must-watch for anyone navigating losses in commodity ETFs.