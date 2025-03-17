scorecardresearch
Gold Outlook: Expert's View On Gold As A Hedge Amid Trump's Tariffs And Currency Wars

With gold prices soaring to $3,000 per ounce and global uncertainties mounting, what's the outlook for gold? In this excerpt from Business Today TV's Market Guru, Dinshaw Irani, CEO, Helios Capital, shares his perspective. Dinshaw Irani emphasizes that gold primarily serves as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation. He points to the current situation in the U.S., where President Trump's tariff policies and potential currency wars are creating significant uncertainty and the likelihood of rising inflation. Dinshaw Irani believes that as long as these uncertainties persist, gold will remain a valuable hedge. He concludes that the firmness of gold prices is a direct result of these global economic and political factors, indicating a continued positive outlook for gold.

