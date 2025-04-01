Gold Outlook: Prices Hit Record High! Will The Rally Continue?

Gold prices have surged to new record highs, with the MCX gold rate hitting ₹90,830 per 10 gm, surpassing the previous peak of ₹90,797. This surge is largely driven by uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have fueled safe-haven demand for gold. As global markets brace for potential trade impacts, investors are turning to gold as a reliable store of value. With spot gold at $3,145 per ounce and COMEX at $3,174 per troy ounce, experts predict that gold's upward momentum could continue. Additionally, silver is emerging as a strong investment option, not only as bullion but also due to its growing demand as an industrial metal.Watch Ajay Kedia, MD & Director of Kedia Advisory, share his insights on the gold and silver outlook.