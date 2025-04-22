Gold Prices Hit All-Time Highs: Sharad Avasthi Shares Why He Prefers Equities Over Gold

Gold has skyrocketed—crossing the ₹1,00,000 per 10 gm mark. In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks to Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, to decode the parabolic rally in gold prices. With no clear valuation metrics, is the gold rush purely speculative? Is it wise to chase this momentum or shift focus back to equities, which are looking stronger fundamentally? Sharad Avasthi breaks down the reasons behind gold’s rise—global uncertainty, momentum trading, and lack of confidence in the macro picture. But he also shares a word of caution: gold might not add value to your portfolio at these levels. Watch now to understand if the gold rally has room to run or if it's time to stay grounded and bet on equities instead.