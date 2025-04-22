Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Gold Prices Hit All-Time Highs: Sharad Avasthi Shares Why He Prefers Equities Over Gold

Gold Prices Hit All-Time Highs: Sharad Avasthi Shares Why He Prefers Equities Over Gold

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Gold has skyrocketed—crossing the ₹1,00,000 per 10 gm mark. In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks to Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, to decode the parabolic rally in gold prices. With no clear valuation metrics, is the gold rush purely speculative? Is it wise to chase this momentum or shift focus back to equities, which are looking stronger fundamentally? Sharad Avasthi breaks down the reasons behind gold’s rise—global uncertainty, momentum trading, and lack of confidence in the macro picture. But he also shares a word of caution: gold might not add value to your portfolio at these levels. Watch now to understand if the gold rally has room to run or if it's time to stay grounded and bet on equities instead.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended