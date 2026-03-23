Gold & Silver Crash: Opportunity Or Value Trap For Investors?

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a historic crash, with gold falling below $4,400/oz and posting its biggest weekly drop since 1983, while silver has plunged 15% in its fourth consecutive weekly decline. The sharp correction has raised a key question - Is this a buying opportunity or a value trap? Market expert Arun Kejriwal, Market Expert explains how FOMO-driven rallies, leveraged positions, and margin calls triggered massive liquidation across metals. He cautions investors against rushing into the dip without proper risk management, highlighting the importance of stop losses and disciplined entry. The discussion also flags risks in gold loan companies and jewellery stocks, suggesting direct exposure via physical gold or ETFs as a safer strategy in this volatile environment.