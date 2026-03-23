Gold & Silver Crash: What Should Investors Do Now? | Kunal Shah LIVE

Dalal Street witnessed a brutal “Manic Monday” as panic gripped both equities and commodities amid escalating West Asia tensions. The Nifty slipped to an 11-month low, down over 500 points intraday, while heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank saw intense selling pressure. However, the biggest shock came from precious metals. Gold plunged over 5%, entering a bear phase, while silver crashed nearly 9%, extending a sharp correction from recent highs. Rising crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and fears of inflation have triggered massive liquidation, with investors rushing to cash. Experts warn that volatility may persist as global cues remain fragile. Despite the chaos, long-term investors are advised to stay disciplined, continue SIPs, and avoid panic-driven decisions in this turbulent market phase.