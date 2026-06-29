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Gold, Silver Or Crude? Where Should Investors Bet Now? | Vandana Bharti

Gold, Silver Or Crude? Where Should Investors Bet Now? | Vandana Bharti

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 5:26 PM IST

Business Today Television tracks the sharp sell-off in commodities as June turns into a disastrous month for gold, silver and crude oil bulls. In this episode of Market Commentary, speaks with Vandana Bharti, commodities expert at SMC Global, on why silver has fallen 22% this month, gold has corrected 11%, and crude oil has dropped 20% as West Asia tensions ease and the dollar strengthens. The discussion also covers India and China’s role in demand, what the fall means for ETF investors and SIP buyers, and whether this is the right time to accumulate slowly. The show also decodes key chart levels for gold, silver and crude, and asks if the worst of the commodity crash is now behind us.

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