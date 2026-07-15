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Gold & Silver Outlook: Commodity Expert Navneet Damani Reveals The Best Buying levels

Gold & Silver Outlook: Commodity Expert Navneet Damani Reveals The Best Buying levels

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:28 PM IST

 

Gold and silver prices are consolidating after a strong rally, with investors closely watching the next buying opportunity. Navneet Damani, Senior Group Vice President - Head Research, MOFSL, believes any correction could offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors. He expects gold to become attractive around ₹1.30–1.32 lakh per 10 grams, while silver could present a buying opportunity near ₹2.00–2.05 lakh per kg. He also says a stronger rupee, supported by potential FCNR inflows, may help ease domestic prices in the near term.

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