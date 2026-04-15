Gold & Silver Outlook | No Opportunity In Crude? Abhay Agarwal’s Big Call

Abhay Agarwal shares a clear and contrarian view on commodities, stating that crude oil is purely a supply-demand driven asset and not ideal for investors. He believes oil prices could fall back to around $60 once supply disruptions ease, especially in key routes like Hormuz. On precious metals, he notes that gold and silver are likely to remain rangebound, with no major breakouts expected in the near term. While short-term spikes may occur due to financial activity, they may not sustain. Agarwal emphasizes that investors should shift focus towards equities, which create long-term value, rather than commodities that offer limited growth potential in the current environment.