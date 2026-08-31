Gold & Silver Outlook: Should Investors Buy ETFs After The Big Rally?

Gold and silver have delivered strong returns, but should investors continue chasing the rally at current levels? Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, explains why gold typically performs in sharp spurts and can go through long periods of consolidation. While global volatility, elevated crude prices and concerns over the US fiscal deficit could support gold, investors should have a long-term horizon rather than expect quick gains. He also discusses gold-related investment opportunities, including Titan and gold-financing NBFCs, which could benefit from rising demand for gold-backed loans. The discussion also looks at gold and silver ETFs and whether they still offer attractive absolute returns from current levels.