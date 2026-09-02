Gold, Silver Outlook: Why Experts Prefer Silver Amid Rising Bond Yields; Buy Gold On Dips?

Gold and silver prices are under pressure as global bond yields rise, with US 30-year bond yields hitting multi-year highs. Rising inflation and bond yields are impacting gold and equities across global markets. Gaurav Sharma, VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, explains why gold could face further near-term pressure and why silver may prove more resilient. He also discusses the possible impact of a further excise duty cut on gold prices. Despite the short-term weakness, Sharma remains bullish on gold over the next six months and believes investors should consider buying gold on declines, as prices could rebound sharply.