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Gold & Silver Prices Crash: Is This The Right Time To Buy? Titan, Kalyan In Focus

Gold & Silver Prices Crash: Is This The Right Time To Buy? Titan, Kalyan In Focus

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 2:17 PM IST

Gold prices have fallen by nearly ₹3,000 per 10 grams, while silver has dropped around ₹7,300 per kilogram, prompting investors to assess buying opportunities ahead of the festive and wedding season. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said long-term investors should continue to favour jewellery stocks like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers. He highlighted Kalyan's franchise-led expansion, improving margins, and growth in North India and West Asia, while calling Titan a must-have portfolio stock. However, he advised caution on fresh investments in gold loan companies following the recent correction in gold prices, while maintaining a positive long-term outlook.

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