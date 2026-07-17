Gold & Silver Prices Crash: Is This The Right Time To Buy? Titan, Kalyan In Focus

Gold prices have fallen by nearly ₹3,000 per 10 grams, while silver has dropped around ₹7,300 per kilogram, prompting investors to assess buying opportunities ahead of the festive and wedding season. Speaking to Business Today, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said long-term investors should continue to favour jewellery stocks like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers. He highlighted Kalyan's franchise-led expansion, improving margins, and growth in North India and West Asia, while calling Titan a must-have portfolio stock. However, he advised caution on fresh investments in gold loan companies following the recent correction in gold prices, while maintaining a positive long-term outlook.