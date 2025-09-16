Business Today
Gold & Silver Super Bull Run: Why Prices Of Precious Metals May Keep Surging | Vinit Bolinjkar

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Gold and silver have been on a remarkable rally, with prices soaring nearly 50% in the past year while equities such as the Nifty remain flat. Are we in the midst of another super bull market in precious metals, similar to what unfolded from the 1970s to 1980s? Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, draws historic parallels, highlighting how past monetary policies and central bank actions sparked decades-long uptrends in gold. With successive US rate cuts and global uncertainties in play, could gold and silver continue their upward trajectory for the next decade? Watch this insightful discussion to understand investor sentiment, historical context, and why holding on to gold might be more crucial than ever.

