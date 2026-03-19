Gold & Silver Under Pressure; Sugandha Sachdeva Sees Gold Falling To ₹1.27 Lakh

Gold and silver prices may remain under pressure in the near term despite their safe-haven appeal during crises. Sugandha Sachadeva points out that a strengthening dollar and rising crude oil prices are currently diverting investor flows away from precious metals. Historically, during periods like the COVID crisis and the 2008 financial meltdown, gold and silver initially corrected due to liquidity pressures before staging a strong comeback. A similar trend may be playing out now. Key resistance for gold remains around ₹1,65,000 domestically, while support is seen near ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,27,000 levels. Silver too may face downside risks due to weaker industrial demand. However, the long-term outlook remains bullish, with investors advised to accumulate gradually on dips.