Gold Soars To ₹1 Lakh! Dharmesh Kant Advises SIP Over Lumpsum

In this episode of Market Opening, we speak with Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, to discuss whether investors should consider putting money into gold at its current record-high levels. With gold prices crossing the ₹1,00,000 mark per 10 grams, many are wondering if it's too late to enter the market. Dharmesh Kant suggests that rather than making a lump sum investment, a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) approach is more prudent—similar to what has worked successfully in equities. He highlights how retail investors played a crucial role in sustaining equity markets through consistent SIP flows, even during downturns. With India’s per capita income on the rise and a growing middle class with increasing disposable income, the appetite for gold as a hard asset continues to grow. According to Kant, this trend is likely to continue, and SIPs in gold could offer a more balanced and sustainable path for investors looking to benefit from its long-term potential.