Gold To Hit ₹1 Lakh By Akshaya Tritiya? Raghvendra Singh On Volatility & Investment Options

In this episode of Daily Calls, we speak with market expert Raghvendra Singh, who shares his insights on the current state of the gold and silver market. With gold prices hovering around ₹95,000 and showing high volatility, Mr Singh explains why the issue is not the price itself, but the lack of stability. According to him, gold market is behaving much like the stock market, creating uncertainty among buyers. He believes global factors and physical gold accumulation by major economies such as the US, China, and Russia are key reasons why gold prices are unlikely to fall in the near future. In fact, he predicts that gold could cross ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams as early as this month or by Akshaya Tritiya. Mr Singh advises that for those planning weddings or long-term investments, now is still a good time to buy gold. He also suggests that investors unable to purchase physical gold or ETFs can consider listed companies in the jewellery and gold financing space. Stocks like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers, currently trading at attractive levels, are highlighted as solid investment options with potential for a 15% to 20% rally.