Gold Vs Silver: How Much Should You Really Hold In A Long-Term Portfolio?

For long-term investors starting fresh, how much gold and silver should really be part of the portfolio? In this conversation, the expert breaks down asset allocation in simple terms - equity, debt and commodities-and explains where precious metals truly fit. With a minimum five-year investment horizon, equity remains the primary growth engine, while gold and silver play a supporting role as volatility buffers rather than return leaders. The key takeaway: commodities should not replace equity, and within metals, gold deserves a higher allocation than silver due to lower volatility and better long-term stability. Investors can consider splitting a portion of their debt allocation equally between gold and debt, keeping overall exposure disciplined. A practical guide for building a balanced, future-ready portfolio.