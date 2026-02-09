Business Today
Gold Vs Silver: How Much Should You Really Hold In A Long-Term Portfolio?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

For long-term investors starting fresh, how much gold and silver should really be part of the portfolio? In this conversation, the expert breaks down asset allocation in simple terms - equity, debt and commodities-and explains where precious metals truly fit. With a minimum five-year investment horizon, equity remains the primary growth engine, while gold and silver play a supporting role as volatility buffers rather than return leaders. The key takeaway: commodities should not replace equity, and within metals, gold deserves a higher allocation than silver due to lower volatility and better long-term stability. Investors can consider splitting a portion of their debt allocation equally between gold and debt, keeping overall exposure disciplined. A practical guide for building a balanced, future-ready portfolio.

