Gold Vs Silver: Long-Term Investment Strategy Explained

Gold and silver continue to remain in focus as investors navigate global uncertainty and volatile markets. While prices may not always move sharply, experts believe precious metals should be viewed with a long-term perspective rather than compared directly with equities. A strategic allocation of 15-20% in gold and silver through ETFs, bonds, or mutual funds can help balance portfolios and hedge against geopolitical risks. Despite short-term corrections, the broader outlook remains positive as global tensions, inflation concerns, and policy uncertainty persist. With geopolitical risks far from over, experts believe precious metals could see higher levels in the coming years, making them an important part of a diversified investment strategy.