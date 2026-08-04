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Gold Vs Silver: Which Metal Could Deliver Better Returns In 2026? Vandana Bharti

Gold Vs Silver: Which Metal Could Deliver Better Returns In 2026? Vandana Bharti

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

Are gold and silver still worth buying after recent volatility, or is it better to wait for a clearer trend? In this exclusive conversation, we speak with Vandana Bharti, Head – Commodity Research at SMC Global Securities, to understand the latest outlook for precious metals and what investors should expect in the months ahead.

 

We discuss whether gold's correction has created a fresh buying opportunity, if silver can outperform from current levels, and the key global factors driving commodity prices, including central bank buying, US interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments, currency movements and industrial demand. We also examine the outlook for MCX gold and silver, whether investors should accumulate gradually, and the risks that could influence prices going forward. Recent market commentary suggests that while gold has retreated from its highs, structural support from central bank purchases and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty could continue to underpin prices, while silver's prospects remain closely tied to industrial demand and global growth.

 

Watch the full interview for expert insights, practical investment strategies and the key price triggers every commodity investor should monitor.

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