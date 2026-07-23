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Gold Vs Silver: Which Metal Should You Buy Now? Kunal Shah Decodes The Biggest Opportunities

Gold Vs Silver: Which Metal Should You Buy Now? Kunal Shah Decodes The Biggest Opportunities

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 5:16 PM IST

Gold and silver markets are witnessing sharp swings as investors assess the impact of rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, inflation concerns and the US Federal Reserve's next policy decision. While gold has eased from recent highs amid expectations that higher interest rates could reduce demand for non-yielding assets, silver continues to attract attention due to its industrial demand and long-term growth potential.

 

In this exclusive conversation, Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang, explains whether the recent correction in gold is a buying opportunity, if silver can outperform in the coming months, the key price levels investors should watch, and how global events could shape the outlook for precious metals. If you are planning to invest in bullion or simply want to understand where gold and silver are headed next, this interview offers valuable insights into the current market landscape. 

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