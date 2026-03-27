Govt Cuts Fuel Taxes To Ease Oil Shock, Relief For Petrol, Diesel, Jet Fuel Prices

In a major relief move, the government has cut excise duties and other taxes on petrol, diesel, and jet fuel to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and fears of crude prices surging further. The Centre has also reduced customs duty on jet fuel and removed key levies, aiming to ease pressure on oil marketing companies and prevent a sharp spike in retail fuel prices. Narendra Taneja, Energy Expert call it a bold but risky balancing act, as the government absorbs fiscal pressure to protect consumers. However, concerns remain that oil prices could rise again, keeping the outlook uncertain for India’s economy and fuel costs.