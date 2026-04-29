Govt May Cap Airport Bids To Prevent Monopoly In Mega Privatisation

The government is considering a cap on the number of airports a single company can win in the upcoming privatisation round, aiming to prevent monopoly in the aviation sector. With 11 airports set to be auctioned, the proposed framework may limit one bidder to a maximum of two blocks, or four airports. The move could impact aggressive expansion plans of major players like Adani Group and GMR, who currently dominate India’s privatised airport space. The policy rethink comes after concerns over excessive concentration, drawing parallels from the airline sector. The government’s focus is to ensure a level playing field, encourage wider participation, and enhance competition in one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure segments.