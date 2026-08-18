Govt May Cut 100% Sugar Import Duty: Impact On Prices And Sugar Stocks

The government is reportedly considering cutting or scrapping the 100% import duty on sugar to cool rising domestic prices. The move is aimed at increasing availability of cheaper imported sugar and easing pressure on consumers ahead of the festive season. Domestic sugar prices have risen in recent months, prompting the government to explore policy measures to contain prices. The potential duty cut could allow higher sugar imports into India and increase domestic supply. The development comes as the government looks to balance consumer interests with the concerns of domestic sugar producers. Sugar stocks have so far seen limited reaction to the news. The impact on sugar companies will depend on the extent of any duty reduction and the government’s final decision. Official confirmation and further details on the proposed import policy are awaited.