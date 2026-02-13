Business Today
Govt Reduces Toll On Partially Open Expressways From Feb 15, No 25% Premium Till Full Operation

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

From February 15, 2026, the Government of India will reduce toll charges on National Expressways that are partially operational. Under the amended National Highways Fee Rules, the 25% expressway premium will apply only after the entire corridor is fully functional. Users will pay the standard National Highway rate for completed stretches. The move aims to encourage greater use of incomplete expressways, reduce congestion on parallel highways, and improve logistics efficiency. This toll relief will remain in effect for one year or until the expressway becomes fully operational, whichever comes first, providing commuters and transporters significant cost savings.

