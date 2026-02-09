Govt Scraps Small Car Concessions In Emission Norms; Maruti Seen Most Impacted

The government has reportedly removed proposed concessions for small cars from its upcoming fuel efficiency and emission norms, following pushback from major automakers. The revised rules will apply uniformly across all vehicles from April next year and aim to accelerate emission cuts and EV adoption. While the broader auto outlook remains strong, the move could be negative for Maruti Suzuki, given its high exposure to petrol-powered small cars. Market expert Ambareesh Baliga say automakers may need to rethink strategies as smaller EVs gain market share under tighter regulations.