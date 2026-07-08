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Growth Or Value Investing? What Could Outperform In India's Market Over The Next 18 Months

Growth Or Value Investing? What Could Outperform In India's Market Over The Next 18 Months

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 5:09 PM IST

India continues to remain a growth-oriented market, with investors constantly balancing the trade-off between value and growth investing. Satish Ramanathan, CIO-Equity, JM Financial AMC, explains why growth stocks continue to command a premium despite higher volatility, while value investing offers stability through attractive cash flows and valuations. He also discusses how new IPOs and evolving market leaders continue to reshape investment opportunities, making portfolio allocation more dynamic than ever.

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