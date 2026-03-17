Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
GSP Crop Science IPO Deep Dive | Worth Your Money? | Management Answers All

GSP Crop Science IPO Deep Dive | Worth Your Money? | Management Answers All

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 5:14 PM IST

Amid heightened volatility in global markets due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the IPO landscape is also feeling the pressure. While some big listings have been deferred, GSP Crop Science has gone ahead with its ₹400 crore public issue, signaling confidence in its business fundamentals. In this special episode, we speak with Bhavesh Shah, Chairman & MD, and Shail Shah, CFO, to understand the company’s growth strategy, strong R&D capabilities, and global expansion plans. The management also discusses key IPO details, debt reduction plans, and financial outlook. With operations across multiple countries and a focus on agrochemical innovation, is this IPO worth your attention? Tune in as we decode the opportunity, risks, and long-term potential of GSP Crop Science.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended