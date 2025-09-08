GST 2.0 Boosts Auto Sales! | FADA President Vigneshwar On Price Cuts, Festive Demand & Dealer Impact

The Indian automobile sector is gearing up for a bumper festive season as GST 2.0 rate cuts, reduced vehicle prices, and potential RBI interest rate cuts set the stage for massive sales growth. In this exclusive conversation, FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar explains how the industry is preparing for record-breaking demand, the impact of early price cuts announced by auto companies, and what customers can expect in terms of deliveries and discounts. We also discuss how dealer inventories are shaping up, why OEMs are taking an aggressive approach ahead of Navratri, and what this means for buyers planning to purchase new or used cars. Joining the discussion, market analyst Avinash share insights on how the GST relief is expected to influence the upcoming festive season, the overall auto sector growth, and investment opportunities in leading auto stocks. Whether you are a buyer, investor, or industry insider, this detailed analysis brings you everything you need to know about GST 2.0 and its impact on India’s automobile market.