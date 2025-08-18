Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
GST 2.0 Reform: Which Stocks & Sectors Will Gain Most?

GST 2.0 Reform: Which Stocks & Sectors Will Gain Most?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

GST 2.0 reforms on the horizon, investors are closely tracking which sectors could benefit the most. Experts believe automobiles and cement stand out as the biggest winners, with tax rates expected to fall from 28% to 18%, directly boosting demand. Consumer durables and FMCG may also see positive momentum, though consumption patterns might not drastically change. Stocks like Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Havells, and Voltas are already showing strong market reactions. However, concerns remain on fiscal math, as India’s direct tax collection as a percentage of GDP has been sliding. Will the government’s bet on consumption-led growth pay off?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended