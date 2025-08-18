GST 2.0 Reform: Which Stocks & Sectors Will Gain Most?

GST 2.0 reforms on the horizon, investors are closely tracking which sectors could benefit the most. Experts believe automobiles and cement stand out as the biggest winners, with tax rates expected to fall from 28% to 18%, directly boosting demand. Consumer durables and FMCG may also see positive momentum, though consumption patterns might not drastically change. Stocks like Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Havells, and Voltas are already showing strong market reactions. However, concerns remain on fiscal math, as India’s direct tax collection as a percentage of GDP has been sliding. Will the government’s bet on consumption-led growth pay off?