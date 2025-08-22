Business Today
GST Rationalisation: Decoding The Impact On Insurance Premiums, Auto & Economy

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST reforms are set to reshape India’s tax structure, reducing the slabs from four to two. But what does this mean for you? In this special show, Sakshi Batra speaks with top experts to decode the impact. Tarun Chugh (MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance) explains how removing GST on health insurance could affect your premiums, while Shridhar Kallani (Research Analyst – Automobiles, Axis Securities) breaks down what the slab changes mean for the auto sector. Madan Sabnavis (Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda) shares his insights on the broader economic and revenue implications.

