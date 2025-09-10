Business Today
GST Reform To Ease Consumer Costs, Boost Demand; Nilesh Shah Sees Optimism In Market Outlook

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah said GST rationalisation will act as a strong demand booster for the economy. He noted that markets have already priced in a revival of consumption, aided by income tax cuts that leave more disposable income, RBI’s 100 bps rate cut reducing EMIs, and GST cuts easing consumer costs. Shah pointed out future demand triggers such as the 8th Pay Commission and potential fuel price cuts if global oil prices ease. Combined with supply-side reforms, these measures aim to stimulate domestic demand and offset US tariffs.

TAGS:
