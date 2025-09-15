GST Rejig, Strong Monsoons, Tax & Interest Rate Cuts Put Bulls On A Strong Footing

In this exclusive conversation, Nitin Bhasin, Head of Institutional Equities at Ambit, shares his perspective on the current market mood as India enters the second half of September. With GST reforms, a strong monsoon, RBI rate cuts, and income tax rebates creating a favourable macroeconomic backdrop, the focus now shifts to weak earnings and how flows are keeping markets resilient. Bhasin explains why large caps remain preferable to mid and small caps, highlights IT, FMCG, and pharma as sectors to watch, and weighs in on the debate around Infosys’ record buyback. He also discusses opportunities in autos, auto ancillaries, NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance, and even contrarian plays in microfinance and gold lending. Finally, he touches upon defence, renewables, and electronics as long-term thematic opportunities for investors, drawing parallels with India’s earlier growth stories.