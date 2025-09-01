Business Today
GST Slab Changes & Inventory Impact | Vineet Agarwal On Logistics & Festive Sales

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Sep 1, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

 

As India gears up for its grand festive season, the billion-plus online sales from e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart will depend heavily on smooth logistics. But with GST slab harmonisation possibly around the corner, what happens to the massive inventory already in the pipeline? Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India, explains how supply chains may need to be recalibrated, how manufacturers and retailers might respond to new tax rates, and why logistics providers play a pivotal role in ensuring timely deliveries across the country. From warehouses to last-mile transport, here’s an inside look at how India’s logistics backbone adapts to policy shifts while keeping festive sales on track.

