Gulf Oil Q1 Earnings Exclusive | Ravi Chawla On Demand, Crude & Profit Growth

Join Sakshi Batra on Business Today Television for an exclusive conversation with Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil, as he decodes the company's strong Q1 FY27 performance. Gulf Oil reported a 32.5% jump in revenue, a 31.9% rise in net profit and robust EBITDA growth despite elevated crude prices and supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis. In this insightful interaction, Sakshi Batra speaks to the management about lubricant demand, margin resilience, pricing strategy, OEM and industrial growth, supply chain management and the outlook for the rest of FY27. The discussion also explores Gulf Oil's EV charging ambitions through Tirex, the growth of ElectreeFi, future expansion plans and how the company aims to sustain profitable growth amid a volatile global environment.