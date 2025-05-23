Business Today
Gulf Oil Q4 Results Out! Record Q4 With Highest-Ever Volume Sales

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Mr. Manish Gangwal, CFO of Gulf Oil Lubricants, discusses the company’s record-breaking Q4 performance, with the highest ever quarterly volume of 39,500 kilolitres and a strong showing in both revenue and profit. Sales rose 7% year-on-year to ₹915 crore, while net profit increased to ₹92 crore. Mr. Gangwal attributes this growth to effective management of gross margins despite a depreciating rupee and rising input costs. He shares insights on Gulf Oil's strategic expansion plans at the Silvassa plant, a continued focus on premiumisation, and sustained investment in branding, including a major campaign featuring M.S. Dhoni. The company remains net debt positive, with no plans for fresh fundraising, and aims to maintain EBITDA margins in the 12–14% range. Mr. Gangwal also outlines ambitious goals for Gulf’s EV charging subsidiary, Tirex, and updates on upcoming innovations in data centre liquid cooling solutions. Tune in for a comprehensive overview of Gulf Oil’s growth strategy, financial health, and future outlook.

