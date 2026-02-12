Happy With Q3 Results, Market Share Gains In SUV; Expect Trade Deals To Benefit: Rajesh Jejurikar

In an exclusive interaction, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto and Farm Sector, M&M, decodes the company’s “near-perfect report card” as describes the company's Q3 earnings. M&M’s revenue rose 26% YoY to ₹38,517 crore, while EBITDA grew 20.7% to ₹5,293 crore, even as margins moderated to 13.7%. Net profit surged 47% YoY to ₹4,675 crore. He points out however, that trade deals with the EU and the US should augur well for the industry. He also highlighted that the company has taken a 1% hike on SUV but that should not offset GST price cut impact. The automotive segment led the growth with revenues up 30% YoY, SUV market share climbing to 24.1%, and quarterly volumes reaching 3.02 lakh units, up 23% YoY. Consolidated revenues also crossed the ₹50,000 crore milestone for the first time. Jejurikar outlines how calibrated capacity expansion, strong industry demand, and sustained gains across SUVs and LCVs are expected to drive volumes going ahead, while maintaining a sharp focus on execution and profitability.