Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Have Stocks Put Their Worst Behind? Sensex Nifty LIVE | Nifty Bank | Market Strategy

Have Stocks Put Their Worst Behind? Sensex Nifty LIVE | Nifty Bank | Market Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Indian markets, trading at three-month lows after a sharp 5% drop, may now attract value buying as the Q1 earnings season concludes with no fresh negative surprises. Recent headwinds — from tariff hikes and GDP downgrades to lackluster corporate results — appear largely priced in. With the festive season kicking off, sentiment could stabilize as investors look for equilibrium. For long-term participants, this could be a favorable juncture to start a new SIP or top up existing ones. Meanwhile, traders are eyeing the August 15 meeting between the US and Russian presidents, hoping for potential progress on the Ukraine conflict that could ease global uncertainty. Catch Market commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities decoding Market startegy in volatile market

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended