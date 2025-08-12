Have Stocks Put Their Worst Behind? Sensex Nifty LIVE | Nifty Bank | Market Strategy

Indian markets, trading at three-month lows after a sharp 5% drop, may now attract value buying as the Q1 earnings season concludes with no fresh negative surprises. Recent headwinds — from tariff hikes and GDP downgrades to lackluster corporate results — appear largely priced in. With the festive season kicking off, sentiment could stabilize as investors look for equilibrium. For long-term participants, this could be a favorable juncture to start a new SIP or top up existing ones. Meanwhile, traders are eyeing the August 15 meeting between the US and Russian presidents, hoping for potential progress on the Ukraine conflict that could ease global uncertainty. Catch Market commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities decoding Market startegy in volatile market