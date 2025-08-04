Have The Markets Priced In 25% Tariffs As The Worst-Case Scenario? Expert Answers

Market Expert Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities believes that the 25% US tariff on Indian goods has already been factored in by the markets, with an estimated impact of $5–6 billion. He points out that the postponement of the tariff date and the upcoming negotiations on August 25 indicate a likelihood of the issue de-escalating. However, the bigger concern is the potential application of CADSA sanctions if India continues purchasing oil from Russia, which he warns would be “detrimental to the Indian economy.” He predicts that the tariff issue will “die down” by October, adding that in Europe, “the MAGA story has changed from ‘Make America Great Again’ to ‘Make America Go Away.’” Sectors like textiles are expected to be affected due to trade differentials with neighbouring countries. Listen in