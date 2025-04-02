scorecardresearch
Have You Missed The Rally In Defence Sector? Here's Your Second Chance!

In this Market Today segment, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, discusses the defense sector's current recovery and long-term investment prospects. He advises against FOMO (fear of missing out) in the market, emphasizing that there are always opportunities for investors. Gaurang Shah stresses the importance of a 3-5 year time horizon for defense investments, citing the extended gestation periods for prototype development and mass production. He highlights the recent large order signed by HAL and the positive performance of companies like BEL, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, Mazagon Docks, and BEML. Gaurang Shah also notes the global recognition of HAL's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter at the Dubai Airshow.  Gaurang Shah mentions the GE F404 fighter jet engine supplies, which will benefit the next generation of Tejas MK-II fighter aircraft. He also points out the potential for defence companies to capitalize on export opportunities, thanks to policy changes allowing higher FDI in the sector. Tune in for expert insights on navigating the defense sector and identifying promising long-term investments.

